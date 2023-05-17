Klint M. Bentley, a former Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputy who was arrested and later fired following his actions during a Feb. 2022 traffic stop, has pled guilty to misconduct charges and was sentenced to jailtime on Tuesday.
The sentence stems from a Feb. 4, 2022 incident in which Bentley, while on duty and in uniform, conducted a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle near 120th Street and Fairbank-Amish Blvd.
During the traffic stop, Bentley, who is now 38, requested the driver, who was female, “show (him) her breasts… in lieu of a citation,” according to court documents. At another point during the stop, Bentley asked the driver “What’s in it for me?” the documents state.
Later, it was discovered that the female driver had made a recording of the traffic stop.
Following the initial exchange, meanwhile, Bentley “continued to ask for nude photos from the female driver via text message,” according to the original criminal complaint.
Just days later, on Feb. 7, because of the potential conflict of interest, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and the Buchanan County Attorney’s Office “requested the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office... investigate” Bentley’s actions, according to an Iowa Department of Public Safety press release.
The next day, on Feb. 8, the release states, “Bentley was terminated from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.”
Following the subsequent investigation, on June 3, 2022, Bentley was charged in Buchanan County Court with three counts, including extortion, a class D felony; accepting a bribe, a class C felony; and non-felonious misconduct while in office, a serious misdemeanor.
As part of the plea deal, both felony charges were dismissed by the court, with Bentley sentenced to 15 days in county jail (along with 350 days suspended), with credit for any time already served and work release privileges, according to Tuesday’s court order. As part of the deal, Bentley was also fined $430 and placed on supervised probation for up to two years.
At sentencing, a no-contact order was also put in place against Bentley.