WEST UNION — An Elgin man who avoided arrest in a sexual abuse case for about a year by fleeing to Michigan was sentenced Monday to five years on probation. Prosecution had argued for a 10-year-prison sentence.
Scott Lee Czappa, 31, received a suspended prison sentence, was put on probation, must register as a sex offender and will be placed in the West Union Residential Facility for up to one year or until maximum benefits are reached.
Czappa had filed a written plea of guilty on Oct. 15 to third-degree sexual abuse. In it he asked the court for the lighter sentence, acknowledging that the Fayette County Attorney’s Office planned to recommend the prison time along with a suspended $1,370 fine.
Last year, Czappa ran away to Michigan when he learned the arrest was coming after abusing a 15-year-old girl at his Elgin apartment on July 14, 2020, according to prosecution.
In August 2020, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating Czappa and a nationwide warrant had been issued.
In July of this year, Czappa was arrested in Ironwood, Michigan, after authorities received a tip about his whereabouts.
Ahead of the sentencing hearing on Monday, the court received four written statements from friends and his former wife supporting the lighter sentence. Two cited a learning disability and three said he was a good father, including his ex-wife.
A woman from Michigan wrote that Czappa “is a young man with great intellectual deficits” that he struggled with his entire life, but he was excited by the prospect of getting job training, education and counseling at the residential facility.