Following an investigation prompted by a report from Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand’s office, former Elgin City Clerk Rhonda Dales has been officially charged with first-degree theft after allegedly making more than $130,000 in improper and unsupported financial disbursements while in office.
According to a press release, the Fayette County Sheriff, “at the request of the Fayette County Attorney’s Office,” conducted a further investigation of the 62-year-old Dales, a resident of Clermont, based on the Auditor’s March 2 report. It was that investigation, completed on March 7, that immediately led to the theft charges against Dales.
Following the initial probe by Sand, which included reviewing Elgin’s bank account and City Council’s meeting minutes as well as interviewing both Elgin officials and Dales, the Auditor’s Office attributed to Dales “$131,212.73 of improper disbursements and $7,531.67 of unsupported disbursements,” an Auditor’s office press release stated.
The disbursements made by Dales identified as improper, the release continued, were comprised of “$104,282.70 of unauthorized payroll and additional checks issued to Ms. Dales,” as well as “$19,204.10 of unauthorized reimbursements…and $5,881.00 of excess insurance premium payments,” all issued to Dales. In addition, the improper disbursements also included “personal purchases made using the City’s debit card and interest and late fees to IPERS.”
The nearly $8,000 of unsupported disbursements, meanwhile, included “$6,595.93 of reimbursements issued to Ms. Dales and $935.74 of purchases made with the City’s debit card.” These expenditures are identified as unsupported rather than improper, the release stated, because a lack of documentation made it impossible for Sand to “determine the propriety of these disbursements.”
In a process that began in early 2020 when the Elgin City Council noted their growing concern “regarding Ms. Dales’ misrepresentation as a full-time employee in order to obtain full-time employee benefits,” along with her “failure to follow reasonable and proper directions pertaining to the processing of insurance stipends, and general public conduct,” Dales was terminated from her position as City Clerk effective May 17, 2021, the Auditor’s release noted.
Because the charge against Dales, which constitutes a class C felony, involved “no violence or threat thereof,” representatives of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, in filing the criminal complaint, “informed the Court that a summons may be issued in lieu of an arrest warrant,” court records explain.
Dales is scheduled to make her initial appearance on the morning of April 12 at the Fayette County Courthouse in West Union.