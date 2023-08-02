Iowa native award-winning novelist Betty Brandt Passick has added another honor to her shelf for a 2021 book.
Passick's “The Black Bag of Dr. Wiltse: Murder on the Prairie” (2021) was honored with a Top Notable Indies Book Award in the 2022 Shelf Unbound Best Indie Book Competition. Shelf Media Group announced the winners mid-month.
Passick, who moved to Fairbank with her family as a child, is now retired and resides in the Twin Cities in Minnesota with her husband Clay, of more than 30 years.
“The Black Bag of Dr. Wiltse” tells the factual story of a pioneer physician, Dr. Alexander Wiltse, who emigrates from Canada to the new state of Iowa in the mid-1800s. His first clients are fellow immigrants, Indians, prairie banditti and chicken thieves. He soon finds himself at the center of a horrific murder. Then comes the American Civil War — and sanctioned murder. He tells the saga of war through the lens of a country doctor.
The book is a period piece of northeast Iowa’s earliest history particularly pertinent as Iowa celebrates 175 years of statehood in 2022.
The author’s debut novel, “Gangster in Our Midst, Bookkeeper, Lieutenant, and Sometimes Hitman for Al Capone” (2017), won a 2019 Notable 100 Indie Book Award.
“Oxbow” — a town similar to the author’s hometown of Fairbank, Iowa — is a primary setting for both historical crime novels.
"I am thrilled to receive this award and thankful for all the support 'The Black Bag of Dr. Wiltse' has received. Over 45 venues invited me in the past (year or two) to talk about ‘The Legacy of an Iowa Pioneer Physician.’ Receiving a Top Notable Indies Book Award confirms this immigrant story resonates with readers — even today," Passick said earlier this year.
The book launch happened at the Strawberry Point Public Library on Oct. 13, 2021, with Wilder Memorial Museum co-hosting the event. The Wiltse family initially resided in Colesburg before settling in the Strawberry Point area around 1859, where Dr. Wiltse began his practice in Bailey’s store.
People ask me: ‘”How did you decide to write a gangster series?” Passick said. My response: “The subject picked me, rather than the other way around.”
Her primary family moved into Fairbank in the mid-1950s when she was 9 years old. One of the first things she heard a neighbor say was, “The town has a gangster.”
Over the years she learned that an American-Italian man, Louie La Cava, had showed up in town in the early 1920s, after meeting and marrying a local girl in Chicago. He told locals he was bookkeeper to Chicago Kingpin, Al Capone. For the next sixty years he and his wife lived off and on in the town. In the 1980s they built a house. They are both buried in a local cemetery.
“For a long time I wanted to know whether La Cava’s story was fact or fiction, Passick added. “Since a young girl I planned to write books one day, but couldn’t find the time until after retirement from 3M Company, about ten years ago.”