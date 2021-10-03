INDEPENDENCE — Clarence Elton Widner, 63, of Jesup, was sentenced in Buchanan County District Court on Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for sexually abusing a 17-year-old boy.
Judge Mellissa Anderson-Seeber found Widner guilty on Sept. 15 after a June 16 non-jury trial of third-degree sexual abuse as a second or subsequent offender, a Class A felony.
The court found that between Oct. 1, 2018, and Nov. 30, 2019, Widner performed sex acts with the teen against his will or by force.
Widner was previously convicted in Black Hawk County on Nov. 15, 1985, of one count of lascivious acts with a child and on July 10, 1995, of two counts of lascivious acts with a child, according to Buchanan County Attorney Shawn M. Harden.
Widner’s life sentence will run consecutive to the 30-year prison sentence Widner received in Buchanan County on April 13, for a second or subsequent offense of failing to comply with the sex offender registry as a habitual felon arising from an incident on Nov. 29, 2019, as well as violating his probation for a similar offense that had occurred on Aug. 30, 2019.
Widnerwas also ordered to pay a fine of $1,370 plus various surcharges, civil penalties, victim restitution and submit a physical specimen to the state for DNA profiling.
If Widner would ever receive a commutation from the governor, he would be required to be on the sex offender registry for life and remain under supervision as if on parole for the rest of his life, Harden said.
According to the ruling, Widner committed sexual acts on the 17-year-old multiple times in 2019, including once when the boy was unconscious because of prescribed medication.
Widner had been temporarily staying with the teen’s family when the abuse occurred, according to the ruling.
In May 2019, Widner and his wife separated and he moved out of their Hazleton residence. Widner then lived with a friend in Manchester for three weeks. However, because Widner is on the Iowa Sex Offender Registry and his friend received public rent assistance, Widner had to leave.
Widner then moved in with the boy’s family in Jesup for a week, again needing to leave because of his sex offender status. He returned to his Hazleton residence, but still visited the family’s residence. Widner eventually left his Hazelton residence when it became uninhabitable because of black mold and the roof falling in in the summer.
Widner moved in with another member of the boy’s family. He was away for a while, though, when he served time in jail for sex offender registry offenses.
He was back staying at that trailer around Thanksgiving when the boy had stayed overnight.
Widner committed sex acts on the boy when he was living at his home and during the Thanksgiving stay over, the ruling says.