The former manager of Big Rock Country Club has been charged with felony theft following completion of an audit. He’s accused of taking around $2,000 in merchandise and money.
Joseph Martin Horstman, 38, of Fayette, made his initial appearance in Fayette County District Court on Wednesday and was charged with second-degree theft. The Class D felony is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $7,500.
His next scheduled date is a preliminary hearing at 11 a.m. May 25. Meeting the income guidelines, he was approved for a court-appointed attorney.
His bail was set at $2,500 cash or approved surety, which he has posted.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office filed the criminal complaint that says: “The defendant was the manager of Big Rock County Club and terminated in June 2021. A(n) audit was conducted and it was found between monies and merchandise the defendant took over $1,948 dollars from the club. The defendant even wrote himself a check and failed to return the money.”
Ownership of the golf club changed earlier this year.