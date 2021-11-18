The Maynard community was saddened Thursday to learn of the passing of former Maynard Fire Chief Don Westendorf, Jr. Westendorf succumbed to brain cancer, which he had fought valiantly, at his home Thursday morning. He was 59.
Westendorf’s career with the Maynard Fire Department spanned 28 years, including the last 14 as fire chief. When he learned of his cancer diagnosis about a year ago, he made the difficult decision to step away from day-to-day responsibilities of leading the all-volunteer fire department. He officially stepped down at the department’s January meeting, but stayed on as a volunteer firefighter, turning the reins over to his assistant chief Jason Puls.
People in the Maynard community said Don genuinely loved his time on the fire department, caring for citizens like they were his own family.
“Don was a committed fire chief and protector for the city of Maynard,” said Fayette County Emergency Management Director Lisa Roberts. “You could rely on him responding to calls be it fire or assisting EMS. He is leaving behind a great legacy.”
Maynard Community Club President Bob Howard remembers Don and his wife Sylvia as great neighbors who have done a tremendous amount of volunteering in the community, not only through the fire department, but through other activities and projects. He noted that the Community Club decided to create a Citizen of the Year Award to be presented each year during Maynard Days summer celebration. This was its inaugural year, and the Westendorfs were unanimously selected to receive the award. Howard said at the time of the presentation he could think of no better people to be the first honored with the award than Don and Sylvia.
“He’s done a lot for the community. His passing leaves an emptiness, not only for his family, but for all of us in Maynard,” Howard said.
Funeral Mass for Don Westendorf, Jr. is set for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Fayette. Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Maynard. A complete obituary can be found on Page 2.