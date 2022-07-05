Former motor supply property to become parking lot

The former Barron Motor Supply at 19 Second St. SE was reduced to rubble Friday, as Greg Bryan of Bryan Construction used a backhoe and skidloader to take it down.
Barron Motor Supply, which has been part of the local automotive supply business in Oelwein for many years, relocated to 821 S. Frederick Avenue last October after a major storm in late August tore the roof off the former location and left it structurally compromised.
The Oelwein Event Corporation, a non-profit organization formed to create a new event center in the community, had purchased the property earlier this year. Plans were to level the building and have the lot reworked into parking for the new event center, which will be located just to the west, in the large two-story Carnall building.
A five-segment story was recently published in the Daily Register detailing plans for the event center, along with fundraising and donation opportunities.