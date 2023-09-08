For the people who remember Alice Steinman who used to live in Oelwein, then moved to Fargo, North Dakota, she will be 92 on Sept. 25.
Cards can be sent to her at 5320 12th St., Apt 327; Fargo, ND 58204-5448.
