A former Oelwein resident’s desire to enroll in drug abuse rehabilitation in federal prison led her back to Fayette County District Court where she was sentenced this week to additional prison time on a state drug charge first filed in 2016.
Elizabeth Sylvia Minnick, 26, disappeared from the state in 2016 after being charged with a drug crime in Fayette County. The case dates back to April 10, 2016, when she and a man sold about 1.5 grams of methamphetamine to the Oelwein Police for $100 within 1,000 feet of two city parks, according to the criminal complaint.
Authorities lost contact with her while on pretrial release. By November 2016, she was found to be in Michigan, according to court documents. A warrant for her arrest was issued at the time.
In February 2020, Minnick was back on Fayette County’s radar when she contacted the district court by hand-written letter penned from the federal prison system. She wrote again in December 2020. In those letters, she said she was serving 72 months on federal drug charges and she needed the state case resolved in order to enroll in a residential drug abuse program.
“I really need the rehabilitation offered through this RDAP. Life changing,” she wrote in her December 2020 letter.
The 2016 warrant was finally served on Minnick on Sept. 22, 2021, when she was transported from the federal penitentiary in Waseca, Minnesota, to be put on trial in Fayette County.
A Fayette County jury on Oct. 1 found her guilty of the Class C felony charge of delivery or possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. She was then returned to Waseca.
This week, she was transported again from the federal prison to West Union for sentencing. She received up to to 10 years in prison, which will run concurrent to her federal prison sentence.
A $1,000 fine plus surcharge, however, was suspended.