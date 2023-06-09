A former northeast Iowa Boy Scout troop leader was arrested Wednesday on several warrants related to alleged sexual abuse that spanned years.
According to a press release issued by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), 73-year-old James E. Hughes was taken into custody at his residence in Cresco by officers from the city’s police department and state agents following an investigation underway since 2021.
In March of that year, the release explained, Cresco Police received a report detailing “historical sexual abuse that had occurred between Hughes and a juvenile Boy Scout troop member over the course of several years.” Given the nature of the report, Cresco authorities requested assistance from the Iowa DCI in conducting the subsequent investigation, during which agents uncovered “several other instances of historical sexual abuse involving Hughes and other juvenile Boy Scouts who had been in his troop,” including some which “spanned more than a decade.”
As the probe expanded, the Howard County Attorney’s Office, in order to complete the investigation and undertake the prosecution, sought guidance and assistance from the state’s Office of the Attorney General.
According to court documents, the investigation revealed that Hughes abused five separate victims between 2008 and 2018, a period during which he served as both a Boy Scout leader as well as a Merit Badge counselor in the organization’s Twin Rivers district.
The majority of the alleged illegal conduct occurred while Hughes was “providing guidance” to scout members between the ages of 14 and 16 who were “working on (their) Personal Fitness Merit Badge at (Hughes’) private residence,” the court documents indicate.
During these sessions, Hughes would ask the victims “to disrobe for the purpose of tracking body measurements for the Merit Badge,” though “such measurements are not required to obtain said badge according to… guidelines.” It was during some of these interactions that Hughes “would touch the… buttock, and genital area” of his victims.
In the case of one complaint, Hughes, who at the time was a licensed and practicing physical therapist, “provided physical therapy sessions” to the victim at Hughes’ residence during which he “would fondle the victim’s genitals and buttock area for his personal arousal,” the documents state, doing so “on more than one occasion.”
The documents also specify that Hughes’ phone and other electronic devices, upon examination, were found to contain sexual images of young men and boys.
Following the investigation, Hughes was charged with 10 total counts, which included four felony charges of sexual abuse in the third degree along with six counts of lascivious conduct with a minor, which constitute serious misdemeanors, according to the DCI release.
After being taken into custody, Hughes remains at the Howard County Jail on a $46,000 cash/surety bond.