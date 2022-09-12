A former Sumner police chief is facing theft and fraud charges in Polk County.
Chad Ryan Koch, 42, of Indianola, has been charged with two counts of theft in the first degree and two counts of fraudulent practices, all Class C felonies, according to a press release from the Iowa DCI. Koch is accused of borrowing more than $200,000 from Kenneth A. Nulph of Kenny’s Bail Bonds in Des Moines, then not repaying the debt as agreed, according to court records.
The charges stem from multiple cash loans made between Nulph and Koch beginning in April 2019 and continuing for several months.
Warrants were issued on Aug. 23 and served on Sept. 7. The criminal complaints allege “that certain misrepresentations were made by Koch to Nulph in the original loan terms and in the supporting documentation Koch provided Nulph.”
According to court records, investigators found inconsistencies when they compared the information Koch provided Nulph to account balances and activity in records obtained from financial institutions and “other government entities.”