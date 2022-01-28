Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

A former West Union man is facing multiple charges related to the alleged sexual abuse of a child over three to four years.

Kenneth Dale Bostic, 48, who now resides in Oelwein, is charged with single counts of Class D felony lascivious acts with a child, Class C felony child endangerment and Class B felony second-degree sexual abuse. He also is facing three aggravated misdemeanor counts of indecent contact with a child and two Class C felony counts of lascivious acts with a child.

According to the criminal complaints filed Jan. 26 by the West Union Police Department, officers responded on Jan. 22 to a report of sexual assault of a juvenile girl. Bostic allegedly performed between five and 10 sexual acts with a juvenile younger than 14 over the course of three to four years.

Bostic remains in the Fayette County Jail with his bail was set at a $10,000 bond.

His next scheduled court appearance is a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 15.

A no contact order is in place to protect the alleged victim.

