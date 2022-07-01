An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson man is charged with attempted murder following an incident Monday night north of St. Lucas.
Robert Dale Kruse is charged with felony domestic assault in Winneshiek County. Fayette County authorities have filed one count of Class B felony attempted murder and one count of Class D domestic abuse assault.
According to a news release on Friday from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Winneshiek County deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance about a mile north of St. Lucas around 7 p.m, Monday, June 27.
“Upon investigation they learned of a serious assault that had taken place in Fayette County,” says the news release. “(The) Fayette County Sheriff’s Office learned that a female was taken to a remote area along the Turkey River and was seriously assaulted, choked and forced under the water.”
Kruse was arrested and incarcerated in the Winneshiek County Jail on felony domestic assault charges.
Following issuance of warrants from Fayette County, he was transported to the Fayette County Jail on Wednesday, made an initial court appearance and posted bond in the amount of $20,000.
If convicted Kruse could face up to 25 years in prison, says the news release