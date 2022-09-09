Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Through sheer happenstance, I was the first journalist to stumble upon the scene of a tragic set of circumstances, that 40 years later is still a deep wound on our state that time has not healed.

On the Sunday morning before Labor Day, my wife and I were driving to church in West Des Moines. One block from the church parking lot, I saw some people and a few police officers standing on a corner. It all looked calm. I didn’t see any wrecked vehicles. Nothing on fire.

Dave Busiek spent 43 years working in Iowa radio and television newsrooms, the last 30 as news director of KCCI-TV, CBS Des Moines and joined the Iowa Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2018, the year he retired. This post appeared on the Iowa Capital Dispatch website Aug. 30 and is used under a Creative Commons license.

Tags

Trending Food Videos