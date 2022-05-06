Fayette County voters will have the opportunity to have their questions answered by candidates for Fayette County Board of Supervisors at a forum beginning 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 31, in the Fayette Opera House, in Fayette.
Organizers plan to focus on issues facing Fayette County with all supervisor candidates invited to attend.
The event is free and open to the public and hosted by the Fayette County Corn Growers and Fayette County Farm Bureau.
The event will not be a debate, but an opportunity for each candidate to give their position on issues.
Questions from the crowd will be accepted in writing with approved questions read to the candidates by a moderator.
Questions considered one-sided or threatening will not be used.
“Summer is quickly approaching but we hope everyone will be able to take the time to learn more about the candidates,” said spokesperson Samantha Wagner.
Two seats on the Board of Supervisors will be on the ballot in November. Incumbents Jeannine Tellin, R-Maynard, and Marty Stanbrough, D-Fayette, did not file for re-election.
One non-party candidate, Jesse Maire of West Union, has filed for Fayette County supervisor and will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. Seven Republican candidates will compete in their party’s primary on June 7 to advance to the fall.
The Republicans are Jeffrey Bunn of Fayette, David Eick of Oelwein, Bruce T. Lehmann of Clermont, Bennet Pattison of Maynard, Jay F. Peterson of Arlington, Robert Sadler of West Union and Ray Steffens of West Union.
For more information about the forum, contact the Fayette County Farm Bureau at (563) 425-3383.