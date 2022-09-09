Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

FAIRBANK — Three more individuals have put in written requests for appointment to fill the Fairbank mayoral vacancy until the next election.

Ron Miller, Mayor Pro Tem Ron Woods and Bill Cowell join Jason Kayser in asking to be considered for the post.

Tags

Trending Food Videos