FAIRBANK — Three more individuals have put in written requests for appointment to fill the Fairbank mayoral vacancy until the next election.
Ron Miller, Mayor Pro Tem Ron Woods and Bill Cowell join Jason Kayser in asking to be considered for the post.
The City Council voted unanimously on Aug. 22 to appoint the successor to the late Mayor Mike Harter, who died on July 18 in an automobile accident. The appointment date is slated for the next regular council meeting, Sept. 12, which falls within a 60-day window to act under Iowa law.
Ron Miller writes to the council that being retired gives him “the time to work with the council, city staff and maintenance for the everyday operation of the city.”
Miller notes he has served on city, county, state and federal councils, commissions and boards and has “represented Fairbank on both Buchanan and Fayette County Emergency Management and 911 Boards for over 20 years.”
“I feel I am qualified to fill the remaining term of Mayor of Fairbank,” Miller closes.
Mayor Pro Tem Ron Woods writes the council a one-sentence letter of interest, dated Sept. 1.
“Please accept this letter as an interest in being considered for the appointment of Mayor to serve the remainder of the late Mayor Harter’s term in this unfortunate situation,” Woods concludes.
Bill Cowell writes the city clerk a one-sentence letter of interest dated Sept. 8, asking “to be considered for the remainder of the late Mayor Harter’s mayoral term.”
Kayser wrote an Aug. 4 page-long letter to the council asking “for the honor of filling Mike’s term with your appointment.”
Kayser has a nearly-three-decade history of public service, including the Fairbank Fire Department, Knights of Columbus, Development Corp., Pool Board, City Council (through 2011) and Iowa Fire Marshals Association.
He currently works remotely as a senior loss control specialist with Grinnell Mutual which he says gives him flexibility to respond to city issues.
Kayser holds a master’s degree in public administration from University of South Dakota. Kayser, a Fairbank native, and his wife Christy have three grown children.