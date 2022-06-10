The coronation of Miss Westgate 2022 and Miss Maynard 2022 will take place at about 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Maynard Park, as a Hawaiian-themed Maynard Days weekend gets underway.
Gracelyn Neumann Birchard, 17, daughter of Amanda Neumann Birchard and Dempsy Birchard, is the Miss Westgate candidate. She will begin her senior year at West Central in the fall and has two older siblings. She has earned most improved, fast learner and biggest heart awards for football and cheer. Gracelyn volunteers for refilling band music the past two years and has helped a local senior citizen with her flower garden two years in a row. In addition, she is a junior firefighter for Westgate Fire & EMS and is currently in a senior model shoot for Unique Memories by Rachel in West Union. Gracelyn plans to attend Upper Iowa University to become a school counselor, because she enjoys helping and encouraging others.
Three young women are candidates for Miss Maynard 2022.
Amyan Raene Bender, 16, is the daughter of Ryan and Sara Bender and has two younger siblings. She will be a senior in the fall term at West Central High School where she is involved in cheerleading, band, choir, student government and National Honor Society. She also takes classes through NICC, where she has made the dean’s list. In the community, Amyan has been in 4-H, volunteers throughout summers at concession stands, and is a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Westgate. She enjoys cooking, baking, reading and makeup. She plans to attend Wartburg College, then Carver College of Medicine at the University of Iowa to become a pediatrician, because she always had an interest in working with children and helping people. She is sponsored by Cushion Plumbing & Heating of Maynard.
Abagail Marie Squires, 17, is the daughter of Angie and Chad Squires, and has three siblings. She will also be a senior in the fall at West Central High School. She has been active in WC sports in volleyball, basketball and softball, and has earned numerous awards for basketball and volleyball. She also participates in band, choir, drama, track and student government. In addition to placing on the WC honor roll, she is also on the NICC dean’s list. In the community, Abagail finds time to volunteer as a Bible school teacher during the summer. In her free time, she likes hanging out with friends, swimming and kayaking. She plans to further her education at the University of Iowa. While she says her career path is still unsure, Abagail hopes for a career that provides her the opportunity to make a difference. She is sponsored by Squires Construction of Maynard.
Maria Catherine Streif, 17, is the daughter of Marcia and David Streif, and the oldest of six. She is entering her senior year at West Central High School where has been active in basketball, speech, student government, band, choir, TAG and Math Counts. In the community, Maria is active in 4-H, an altar server/lector at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Fayette, where she also volunteers for Vacation Bible School and a K-1st religious education teacher. She once led a 4-H “ugly quilt” workshop where participants sewed sleeping bags for the homeless, filled them with hygiene products and delivered them to the Salvation Army. Her interests include agriculture, art, puzzles, fishing/camping/outdoors, math and music. Maria is looking at possibly attending the University of Wisconsin-Plattville. She loves working hands-on, and her career path may take her to engineering, agriculture or a medical-related field. She is sponsored by Kuennen House of Power in Maynard.