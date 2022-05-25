Four well-qualified Wapsie Valley seniors — Emma Jones, Sophia Kohl, Sydney Matthias and Kalvyn Rosengarten — are candidates for Readlyn’s 2022 Queen Contest.
Each contestant will have a private interview Thursday, June 16, with three out-of-town judges. After receiving gift baskets arranged by Inspired, interviews will be followed by a luncheon prepared by Sunrise Catering.
The winner will be announced at 6:30 p.m., Friday, June 17, at the Readlyn City Park. Eric Johnston will introduce the candidates, and last year’s Miss Readlyn, Lydia Imbrogno, will announce the first runner-up and crown this year’s queen.
Please bring a lawn chair and join the festivities.
Meet the Candidates
Emma Jones is the daughter of Andrea and Joey Jones. TruServe is her sponsor.
Emma feels her strengths are being a hard-working, optimistic person who treats everybody fairly.
She is involved in volleyball, track, silver cord and the National Honor Society.
This summer, Emma will work at the Iowa Trapshoot Tournament and play volleyball. Her future plans include playing volleyball in college while majoring in biology to become a sonographer.
Sophia Kohl is the daughter of Zachariah and Amy Kohl. Grumpy’s Bar and Grill is her sponsor.
Sophia’s strength is her creativity; she enjoys designing and creating things.
She is on Wapsie Valley’s golf team and enjoys playing golf with her dad.
Attending a two and one-half week college course at Cornell College and working at Grumpy’s Bar and Grill are a part of her summer plans. After graduating from high school, Sophia plans to attend college and take classes to prepare her to be a college English professor.
Sydney Matthias is the daughter of Aaron and Mischa Matthias. Readlyn Savings Bank is her sponsor.
Strengths for Sydney include being independent and approachable.
She has participated in five sports plus is a member of FFA, National Catholic Youth Conference, SIAC, IJBBA, is the president of Rainbow Clovers 4-H Club, and a three-year member of Student Ambassadors for the Class of 2023.
Her summer plans include playing softball, working with her show calves and pigs, and possibly umpiring little league softball games.
Becoming a large animal veterinarian or embryologist are two ideas she is considering for future careers.
Kalvyn Rosengarten is the daughter of Jim and Sheila Rosengarten. Inspired is her sponsor.
Kalvyn feels she is a hard worker who is passionate about everything she focuses on. Volleyball, basketball, prom committee, and National Honor Society are her school activities.
Kalvyn’s summer plans include getting a summer job as well as playing club volleyball plus staying active outside.
She plans to continue her academic career at Iowa State preparing for a future in fashion design so that she can possibly work for a fashion magazine or fashion company.