WASHBURN — Four people were transported to a hospital Sunday with non-life-threatening after a four-vehicle accident in Washburn. Three were taken by ambulance, one was driven privately
The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 11 a.m., the accident occurred in front of the Pronto gas station, at 7305 La Porte Road, Washburn.
The accident involved four vehicles and a trailer, three of which were southbound. The driver of a green Kia Soul rear ended a grey Dodge Avenger which had stopped for the vehicle in front of it to make a turn into the gas station, sending it into the green Chevy Silverado and trailer making the turn.
The Kia then turned east after the initial collision and ran into a silver Chevy Silverado that had been waiting to make a turn, causing front end damage.