Oelwein Band director Cory McBride indicated that four students — Amera Schoultz, Thomas Potts, Jory Mortenson and Sara Throckmorton — have been selected to receive the department’s most prestigious awards.
The honors were granted at a concert May 8.
Amera Schoultz was bestowed with the John Philip Sousa Award.
Thomas Potts was given the Louis Armstrong Jazz Award and the DeWayne Kuhens Memorial Scholarship.
Jory Mortenson and Sara Throckmorton were recognized with the Iowa Bandmasters Association Award of Merit.
The Kuhens scholarship is new to the department within the last couple of months, McBride indicated.
Additionally, a number of awards were given to recognize students of all ages based on their above-and-beyond activities, McBride said. Activity honors recognized participants in honor bands, in band leadership roles, at solo/ensemble festival, in volunteering, and so forth.