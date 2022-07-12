You can always tell when it’s an election year. Senator Grassley begins lateraling the football with the issues that impact the purses and wallets of everyday Iowans. After over 40 years in the Senate, Grassley now wants us to believe that he favors lowering prescription drug costs. Well, he helped write the bill that banned Medicare from negotiating for lower drug prices — a policy he still refuses to support. This is just another issue where Grassley is as farmers say, "All hat, no cattle."
If Iowans can’t afford the price of medicine, they can thank Senator Grassley. Since coming to Washington over 40 years ago, he has taken nearly $1.4 million dollars from the pharmaceutical industry while driving up the costs of medicine for seniors on fixed incomes. Don’t be fooled by the folksy stops at the Dairy Queen. Senator Grassley is a career politician who has gotten too comfortable living in Washington for decades and no longer pays attention to what folks need back here.
Your time is up, Senator Grassley. Iowans can do better, but it’s going to take new leaders with fresh ideas and new approaches to ease the economic burden that too many Iowans are facing.