Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Franken McGovern IPL 0430.JPG (copy)

Terry McGovern and Retired Admiral Michael Franken pose at the Independence Library on Saturday, April 30. Franken (D-Lebanon, Iowa) will stop in Clayton and Fayette counties on Sunday, May 29. 

 Independence Bulletin-Journal file photo

Clayton and Fayette County Democrats will host meet and greets for U.S. Senate candidate and retired Admiral, Michael Franken on Sunday, May 29.

Sunday morning, Franken will be at Schera’s Algerian American Restaurant & Bar, 107 S. Main St., Elkader. The public is invited to meet with Franken from 10-11:30 a.m. to discuss issues that matter to them.

In the afternoon, Franken will stop at the Fayette County Freedom Rock Park, 205 Water Street, to greet the public from 1-2:30 p.m., says Fayette County Democrats Chair Tim O’Brien. If it rains, the park shelter house will be used.

The northwest Iowa native came from a family of nine siblings and grew up in Lebanon, Iowa. He served more than three decades in the U.S. Navy, becoming the first commanding officer of the USS Winston S. Churchill, and retired as a three-star admiral in 2017.

Trending Food Videos