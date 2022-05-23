Clayton and Fayette County Democrats will host meet and greets for U.S. Senate candidate and retired Admiral, Michael Franken on Sunday, May 29.
Sunday morning, Franken will be at Schera’s Algerian American Restaurant & Bar, 107 S. Main St., Elkader. The public is invited to meet with Franken from 10-11:30 a.m. to discuss issues that matter to them.
In the afternoon, Franken will stop at the Fayette County Freedom Rock Park, 205 Water Street, to greet the public from 1-2:30 p.m., says Fayette County Democrats Chair Tim O’Brien. If it rains, the park shelter house will be used.
The northwest Iowa native came from a family of nine siblings and grew up in Lebanon, Iowa. He served more than three decades in the U.S. Navy, becoming the first commanding officer of the USS Winston S. Churchill, and retired as a three-star admiral in 2017.