Three-star Adm. Michael Franken, of Des Moines, is among a trio of Democrats running in the U.S. Senate primary on June 7. The Fayette County Democrats hosted him Sunday, May 30, in the Fayette Freedom Rock park.
Also seeking the nomination are Abby Finkenauer, of Cedar Rapids and Glenn Hurst, of Minden.
Republicans on the June 7 primary — there are two — are Chuck Grassley, Cedar Falls and Jim Carlin, Sioux City. Incumbent Sen. Chuck Grassley has served in the U.S. Senate since 1981, with prior service to the Iowa House and U.S. House.
That’s the same time (1981) as Franken began his career in the US Navy.
Over a 39 year naval career, Franken commanded ships and was involved in policy and strategy work, he told voters in Fayette.
He saw sea duty in four navy destroyers, a destroyer squadron, and an aircraft carrier, according to the Fayette County Democrats. On a naval scholarship, he graduated in engineering from the University of Nebraska.
Growing up in Sioux County, Iowa, near the South Dakota border, Franken is the ninth and final child of a World War II veteran turned machine shop operator and a one-room-schoolteacher.
“Mom made sure we did well in school. Dad made sure we knew how to work,” Franken said.
On his run-up to the Navy, Franken worked several jobs from machine shop welder to farmhand to — during college — packing company worker and engineer for a law firm.
He has experience in Washington, as well.
“I know how things in Washington, DC work. I was (President Barack) Obama’s chief of legislative affairs, authorization and appropriations side of things,” Franken said.
Franken is married with two children. He is a foster parent, special needs coach, and an engineer and a physicist by training.
He sees the contest against Grassley as winnable.
“Tom Harkin and many others say, this is a race that can be won,” Franken said. “We need to have a candidate who can win, who has some substance, who can draw across the spectrum of voters in the state of Iowa, supporting everybody, having discussions with the 30% of Iowans who will not vote for a Democrat. And I’m OK with that. They still need representation.”
Franken said that his campaign outraised Grassley by more than a factor of two in the most recent reporting period, and went on to attack the incumbent.
“I have a disdain for Chuck Grassley’s reputation, which is presenting us the most partisan Supreme Court in the history of the Supreme Court in our lives,” Franken said.
He also noted that “the day after the horrible carnage at Uvalde, Texas, he runs an ad in Christian radio stations in western Iowa saying he’s number one for the NRA in the US Senate.
“He was the candidate for his time, he’s not for tomorrow,” Franken said.
Franken outlined his vision of a senator.
“I would like to be the senator known to treat those I don’t know as well as the people I know,” he said. “To help Iowa achieve a new level of economic development, to improve our education and hopefully by the time I retire, to have the type of health care — that I get as a vet — for everybody in the state of Iowa, everybody from cradle to grave.
“It’s what we all deserve, it would make life so much more efficient for us, and productivity and the sanctity of life would be preserved, much more so.”
Franken spoke about Ukraine.
“Ukraine’s going to be a difficult challenge in the months ahead, it isn’t going to get better with time. The Russians will not retreat. Putin will not be assassinated. He won’t die of cancer. Those poor Russian conscripts will have to be beaten.
“Biden’s doing the right thing by corralling nations, giving the Ukrainians the tools necessary to repair the borders. Hopefully without many more civilian casualties, Russia will be able to start repairing its international image, which I believe is irrefutably damaged for perpetuity.”
He was critical of former President Donald Trump and Republicans support of autocrats and CPAC having its national get-together in Hungary.
Nickie Michaud-Wild, assistant professor of sociology at Upper Iowa University, asked about domestic terrorism and spoke about antisemitic vandalism in Oelwein — referring to messages on a billboard last year and a downtown building recently. She said it is escalating and asked Franken his ideas how to deal with this.
“It starts with hatred, whether the hatred is racial, religious, money, geographic issues, bloodline, you name it. Employment. Herders vs. the plowers in Africa. There’s always something to separate people,” he said.
Franken talked about how such a perpetrator is “being manipulated, chances are, by external actors. They don’t have the clarity of thought to understand that.”
The methodology is to rabble-rouse “on vacuous, non-existent issues,” he said.
“So who’s got a responsibility to edge this out?” Franken asked. “Well, the government has to be a referee. Entities have a responsibility to separate truth from fiction, but the government should say how much control those entities have. Much of this is new case law, has to be written.”
He was asked about college debt.
“I think it’s important to make college more affordable, very much so — like it was when I went to school,” he said.
“But I also think we ought to work harder to make sure high school graduates graduate with an education that’s instantly useable in society, with a more complex, interconnected, technologically advanced society.”
He lamented a loss of respect for teachers.
“The facilities are brand new,” Franken said. “The sports arenas are fabulous. But the teachers appear to be victims of war of the statehouse — oddly enough — and don’t have the respect that they certainly deserve.
“And now people are raising hell at school board meetings — I don’t get it,” he said.
“Regarding high school education, this is foundational,” Franken said. “I would say start with pre-K, with federal block grants. That will alleviate the childcare challenges that a lot of people have and bring single parents and dual-income folks back into the workforce sooner.”
Franken said he’s a fan of job preparation for high school graduates and apprenticeship programs.
Jake Blitsch, 1st-vice commander of the Oelwein American Legion, introduced Franken.
“In my opinion, he’s the very best candidate for the Iowa Democrats to vote for on June 7,” Blitsch said. “I think Mike Franken offers us hope, not the kind of hope we associate with fear, but the hope our senator will restore America to the strong and compassionate country the rest of the world once thought we were.”