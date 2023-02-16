Following a guilty plea last summer, a northeast Iowa livestock corporation, along with four of its top-level managers, was sentenced last week after an investigation revealed a broad, nearly two-decade-long effort to defraud producers throughout the midwest.
According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Lynch Livestock, or Lynch Family Companies, Inc., of Waucoma pleaded guilty last July 29 to a single count of failing to comply with an order of the Secretary of Agriculture. As part of its sentencing on Feb. 10, the corporation received five years’ probation, a fine of $196,000 and was directed to pay more than $3 million in restitution to those they defrauded.
As a registered livestock dealer under the USDA’s Packers and Stockyards Act, Lynch Livestock purchased hogs from producers and sellers at a number of buying stations in northeastern Iowa and elsewhere, paying farmers prices for their stock based on the animals’ weight and other factors.
In the early 2000s, however, the company’s second-ranking official, the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated, began directing Lynch’s employees and other managers “to falsely reduce and downgrade the numbers, quality classifications and weights of swine that producers and sellers had delivered to Lynch Livestock’s buying stations throughout the Midwest,” the release explained. In perpetrating the fraud, managers at the corporation’s headquarters, for example, knowingly concocted inaccurate scale tickets.
“By falsifying the producers’ accounts of purchase,” the release continued, “Lynch Livestock and its managers created false and fraudulent invoices to pay less than what was due and owing to those producers.” What’s more, “Lynch Livestock managers and employees then routinely shredded and burned evidence of the fraud,” as “document destruction was a routine practice of the company and a specific response when it was anticipated that USDA officials were investigating the company’s practices.” This fraud continued at least until March 2017.
Later that year, however, Lynch Livestock came to terms with the USDA and agreed to pay around $800,000 to two corporate customers after a portion of the ongoing fraud came to light.
The unlawful activity continued, however, as, between 2018 and March 2021, Lynch Livestock’s employees “used a crowbar or other similar object to manipulate the scales on which livestock producers’ swine was weighed at its buying stations. As a result, Lynch Livestock created, kept, and provided to livestock producers scale tickets that contained false information because they understated the actual weight of the swine.”
This malfeasance meant the company continued to pay its clients less than what was rightfully owed, which violated its 2017 agreement with the USDA, thus leading to a second consent decision. In it, Lynch Livestock agreed to pay an additional total of more than $400,000 to those it had defrauded.
Among the members of the company implicated in the scheme were Billie Joe Wickham, 51 of Waucoma, 65-year-old Charlie Lynch of Fort Atkinson, Leland “Pete” Blue, 60, of Fredericksburg and 31-year-old Tyler Thoms of Fayette.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, evidence presented at previous hearings in the case revealed that Wickham had been involved in the fraudulent activity for over fifteen years, having also held “a leadership role in the conspiracy, directing other employees to stamp fraudulent scale tickets and to manipulate the sorting of swine to lower the values for producers.”
Charlie Lynch, who was employed in the procurement of sows and marketing for the company, reduced sow classifications on the animals sold to Lynch Livestock, action which occurred in an ongoing manner between 2013 and 2017. Blue, meanwhile, who managed the company’s sow inventory, had joined the fraud no later than 2012, while Fayette’s Thoms, “while working in the headquarters building as a bookkeeper,” had “participated in forging scale tickets, and then, as a manager (at the company’s Waucoma buying station), used a crowbar to lift up on a scale to cheat producers.”
For his role in the crime, Wickham received a six-month prison sentence, a $3,000 fine and a three-year term of supervised release following his incarceration. Both Lynch and Blue, who, like Wickham, each pleaded guilty in July to one count of conspiracy to defraud, were sentenced to five years’ probation and fines of $3,000 and $1,000, respectively. After pleading guilty to a count of causing a livestock dealer to keep inaccurate accounts and records, Thoms received one year of probation for his role. All four individuals were sentenced on Jan. 13.
After agreeing to surrender to the Bureau of Prisons at a later date, Wickham, the only person to receive a prison sentence as a result of the case, was released on bond.
During the sentencing hearings, presiding U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams described the scheme as “a systematic method of cheating and stealing” from livestock producers and sellers and noted “the nature of the fraud (was) to rip off people little by little, day by day.”
Lynch Livestock, which cooperated with the government’s criminal investigation, has agreed to various compliance measures as a part of its plea agreement, according to the U.S. Attorney Office’s release.
“The company has taken full responsibility for all past sorting and weighing issues and we are ready to close this painful chapter,” Lynch Family Companies Chairman Gary Lynch said in a statement following the sentencings. “Our company is built on a strong foundation of integrity and trust, which is essential to our relationship with our customers.”