The Iowa Board of Pharmacy has been informed of multiple fraudulent prescriptions for promethazine with codeine being faxed into Iowa pharmacies.
The prescriptions appear to be from local or area prescribers and have an authentic looking signature.
The scripts are on realistic looking tamper-proof prescription paper and are usually accompanied by a prescription for a “Z-Pak.” The contact information for the prescriber may or may not be listed correctly.
All pharmacies are advised to use due diligence when filing promethazine with codeine prescriptions. The Board suggests that pharmacists may wish to consider verifying all non-electronically submitted prescriptions for promethazine with codeine with the prescriber using a known phone or contact number.