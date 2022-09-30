Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Wilder Museum pony

Pony exhibit at the Wilder Memorial Museum has loving history.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Please be careful on the roads, be prepared to slow down and stop! The deer, wild turkeys, and pheasants are very plentiful this fall. You see farm machinery and other equipment in transit, and it doesn’t move as fast as you are used to going. We are not in horse and buggy days any longer for primary transportation, but they are still in use, and we need to travel courteously and safely.

Blanche Baldridge brought a small paint pony to the museum! It belonged to a little girl near the Wisconsin Dells. She became very sick and went blind. Her best friend was the pony. When the pony died, Momma had a taxidermist take care of it and bring it back upright. The little girl could then hug her pony, talk to it, and sit in the saddle while she was small enough. The pony is very sweet and interesting to many people. Having the pony in the museum may seem strange, but it’s about life too, the importance of friendship and caring. The pony is one of our priceless exhibits.

