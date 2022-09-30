Please be careful on the roads, be prepared to slow down and stop! The deer, wild turkeys, and pheasants are very plentiful this fall. You see farm machinery and other equipment in transit, and it doesn’t move as fast as you are used to going. We are not in horse and buggy days any longer for primary transportation, but they are still in use, and we need to travel courteously and safely.
Blanche Baldridge brought a small paint pony to the museum! It belonged to a little girl near the Wisconsin Dells. She became very sick and went blind. Her best friend was the pony. When the pony died, Momma had a taxidermist take care of it and bring it back upright. The little girl could then hug her pony, talk to it, and sit in the saddle while she was small enough. The pony is very sweet and interesting to many people. Having the pony in the museum may seem strange, but it’s about life too, the importance of friendship and caring. The pony is one of our priceless exhibits.
The Wilder Memorial Museum is our heritage, our connection to the past in Strawberry Point and surrounding area. It represents the people who worked hard to achieve progress and success despite problems and tragedies. Many talents are featured within the exhibits. More and more of us (including me) only know electricity, television, computers, tractors, and large equipment. We need to know and appreciate the past because it’s our direct link to today and our future. The Wilder Memorial Museum will help you discover the links from the past to the present, to the future. You can’t have one without the other.
Come to the Wilder Memorial Museum on Saturday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., and you will pay no admission! Saturday, Oct. 8, is “Fall in Love with Strawberry!” Here’s your chance to get a free tour of discovery and enjoy the Wilder Memorial Museum.
The museum is also open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Oct. 15, 22, 30. We will participate in the community Halloween trick or treating on Saturday, Oct. 29.