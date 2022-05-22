Eliza Meyer had not flown before she stepped on a small plane for a 20-minute Young Eagles flight over the West Central and Oelwein communities. It took off on Saturday morning from the Oelwein City Airport.
Would she fly again?
“Yes,” Meyer said afterward.
John Dutcher, of Waterloo-based Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 227, has flown more than 400 children among his more than 2,500 successful takeoffs and landings. He flew 91 kids in Oelwein on Saturday and said the chapter has flown over 5,000 kids since it began offering the program in the early- to mid-1990s.
“Because of the the outstanding response from the city, airport commission, school administration, everybody, we definitely are coming back to Oelwein,” Dutcher told the Daily Register on Monday.
On Saturday, Dutcher recognized the other passenger on the flight.
Abigail Hearst, 8, of Hampton, has gone on four Young Eagles flights, he said.
As to why she wanted to fly again, Hearst’s answer was simple.
“Because I love planes,” she said earlier, in the lobby. Her mom said they were going to be flying to another city soon.
Meyer climbed in back of Dutcher’s small aircraft, named the “Susie Too,” and Hearst sat in front next to Dutcher. Dutcher taxied to the start of the runway, radioed his position and pointed out gauges on the dashboard — the speedometer, elevation, magnetic compass and gyroscopic compass — along with a global positioning system on a tablet-sized screen.
From one end of the runway, Dutcher accelerated the plane to about 65 mph before going airborne, where it climbed slowly to over 1,400 feet high and reached a speed of 145 mph. It flew over Westgate, then Maynard — where the grain elevator, water towers and school stood out as landmarks, then on to Oelwein — with the architecture of Sacred Heart Church standing out.
Aircraft are regulated on how high they can fly. Dutcher said general aviation operates at and below 10,000 feet. American Eagle, a regional branch of American Airlines — for example — operates from 8,000 to 16,000 feet. Commercial operates from 24,000 feet to 36,000 feet.
“Quite a difference,” Dutcher said.
“The higher you go, the smoother the air gets,” he said. “You can pick up air currents. It’s a lot smoother and more comfortable. The air moves quicker up here. Down below, the trees and all the surface affects the air currents.”
Dutcher landed the plane smoothly on the paved runway at 60 mph. Off to one side of the paved portion was a grass runway strip bordered by large yellow cones closer to a pyramid ratio — shorter and wider than traffic cones. The grass is softer to land on, he said.
There is no shock absorption on the plane, Dutcher said.
Debarking from an earlier flight, Gavin Emery, 16, of Oelwein, said he sat by Dutcher and helped steer the plane.
“My first flight — wasn’t as bad as I thought it was going to be,” Emery said. “I’m sure a lot of autopilot stuff (was) on so I wasn’t doing a whole lot, just steering and turning it, just the basic stuff.”
“If it’s all set up right, it’s pretty easy to fly an airplane,” Dutcher said.
Also debarking the earlier flight, Rykyn Davidson, 16, of Waterloo, has been on a few of Young Eagles flights and said the Oelwein one was his second this year. He said flying with Dutcher contributed to his current plan to join the Air Force.
“I’m going to join the Air Force, so figured I might as well get the training,” Davidson said. “He let me fly the first time and taught me all the ways.”
Founded in 1992, the Young Eagles program of the Oshkosh, Wisconsin-based nonprofit Experimental Aircraft Association is dedicated to giving youth ages 8–17, an opportunity to go flying in a general aviation airplane. These flights are offered free of charge thanks to the generosity of EAA member volunteers. EAA has flown over 2 million youth through the program.
EAA Chapter 227 member and former Oelwein resident Rich Calvert, now living in Tripoli, was among many chapter volunteers who made the Oelwein event possible.
“John Dutcher has landed at every airport in Iowa,” Calvert said.
Calvert welcomed any airplane enthusiast — pilot or not — to join EAA.
“I’m not a pilot, I’ve loved airplanes all my life,” Calvert said. “They need people on the ground,” he said, such as to volunteer at Young Eagles events.
Also volunteering at the event were chapter members Anna Marie and Carl Campbell. Anna Marie said she has been with EAA and flying planes, both since 1983.
In 1992, the EAA in Oshkosh contacted all the chapters, and the chapters started giving children rides, Carl said.
Anna Marie coordinated the Young Eagles program nationwide for a year soon after its founding, Carl said.
“I’ve flown over 200 kids, been with Young Eagles since it started,” she said.
It was also in that capacity that Anna Marie occasioned to meet U.S. Air Force Gen. Chuck Yeager, who in 1947 became the first man to fly faster than the speed of sound.
“One year in Waterloo, we flew over 600 kids in one day,” Carl said. He believes it was a record at the time.
The Campbells, as they have aged, have shifted their volunteer niche for the chapter from flights to book work.
As of 9:40 a.m., the crowd filled half the airport lobby.
Dutcher, the chapter’s current Young Eagles pilot and organizer, said two weeks ago he observed a reaction to a youth flight out of Independence from a girl who rode along that warmed his heart.
“She ran right up to her mother and said ‘Mom, this was the best day of my life,’” Dutcher said. That makes it all worth it.”
UP NEXT
Additional Young Eagles events will be held Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Waverly Municipal Airport and Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Waterloo Regional Airport. All flights are from 8 a.m. to noon.
Parents can preregister kids at https://chapters.eaa.org/eaa227/young-eagles. A liability form, online, must be printed, signed and go with youth before flight. A parent or legal guardian must be at registration. Rides are first-come, first-served.
EAA 227 chapter meetings are on the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Waterloo Regional Airport Conference Room. The group also meets for breakfast on the first Saturday of the month at 8 a.m. at Cedar Falls Family Restaurant, 2627 Center Street in Cedar Falls. For details, visit https://chapters.eaa.org/eaa227/join-eaa-chapter-227.