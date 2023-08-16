COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine — A new back-to-school curriculum is available as part of the Wreaths Across America (WAA) year-round TEACH program. The free, downloadable, standards-based lesson plans include resources for all grade levels.
Throughout the year, the WAA TEACH program provides educational opportunities for people nationwide to engage with veterans in their communities. In 2022, generous supporters made it possible for WAA to launch a K-12 curriculum aligned with the National Council on Social Studies and state Common Core standards.
The K-12 curriculum includes new lesson plans for Constitution Day and lessons focused on the Navajo Code Talkers and Patriot Day.
Lesson plans and other educational resources are standards-based and created for teachers, parents and anyone educating young people. To learn more about the TEACH program and access free, downloadable lesson plans, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/teach.
Schools, school-related clubs, and other organizations can fundraise through the Group Sponsorship Program. WAA is also conducting its 2023 Youth Service Project, where young people are encouraged to execute a community service project. The service projects must be completed by Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2023.