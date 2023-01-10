For individuals with limited income who need help preparing and e-filing their tax return, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program through Fayette County Extension may be of help.
Each year, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach trains and supports IRS-certified volunteers at each VITA site.
The IRS-sponsored VITA program offers free tax help to individuals with low-to-moderate income in preparing and e-filing basic tax returns, including persons age 65-and-up, persons with disabilities and persons who speak limited English.
VITA is geared toward people who:
• Make $60,000 a year or less
• Have children (Earned Income Credit and Child Credit)
• Are age 65 or older or have a disability (Elderly or Disabled Credit)
Assistance is available for individuals with limited English skills. In addition to English, assistance is available in Spanish, French, Burmese and Swahili, per Deb Kahler with Fayette County Extension. Translators can be used for languages not above.
Appointments for tax prep in 2023 may be scheduled in advance by calling Fayette County Extension at 563-425-3331 to register. Currently, appointments are being scheduled to occur Thursday, March 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Fayette County Extension office, 218 S. Main St., in Fayette.
Persons whose income is too low to have to file may be eligible to get money back through available credits by filing.