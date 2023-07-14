Following Thursday night’s spectacular Party in the Park performance, by 10 a.m. Friday morning, Oelwein’s downtown was again abuzz with activity, as both the Farmer’s Market Festival and an 18th century-themed French rendezvous reenactment were well underway.
“Any sort of metalwork was a very valuable item to trade,” explained one of the rendezvous reenactors, a retired school teacher from Appleton, Wisconsin who was portraying Sergeant Michel, a solider sent abroad who had been posted in France’s American colonies to help keep peace in the new region.
“This might include the bracelets, the knives, the pans,” he said, as he identified the items included in the display. “This is a buffalo hide robe, powder for horns, (and) muskets were sometimes traded. Also, lead balls that would have been shot from these weapons, lead chunks to melt down to make fresh ammunition, shoulder bags, (as well as) leather covers for muskets to protect them against moisture and rust.”
“In my pouch, I’ve got a pipe and tobacco because everybody smoked,” he continued. “They actually thought it was medicinal. If you went to the regimental surgeon and said “My stomach is upset,’ or ‘I’ve got a terrible headache,’ he’d say, ‘Well, go have a pipe; it will make you feel better.’ It did (make you feel better), but they didn’t know what else. Of course, no one lived to a ripe old age then.”
The Michel character was part of a French marine military unit whose operations would have been focused on the Iowa side of the Mississippi River below Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, one of many squads “created by the (French) navy and sent overseas to the colonies, kind of like the first foreign legion,” with the goal of “finding copper deposits, protecting the Jesuit missionaries, (and) trying to keep peace among the tribes,” the reenactor explained.
In addition to the display of trade goods, the event also included weaving and “dying fabric and yarn using natural organic pieces like flowers and osage.”
Plenty of music was also provided as part of Friday’s demonstration/display.
“For us, in 1750, it would have been a lot of work songs,” Michel noted. “Things that had a good rhythmic beat that you could paddle a canoe, dig, or march to, for the soldiers. One of my favorite French songs is a song about loving onions fried in oil… it’s got a beat that’s natural to keep a cadence to, so if you had a 20 mile hike, which would be the norm, carrying on your back whatever you own, it speeds that up.”