When Nick Wenner of Oelwein’s Dollar Fresh Market was called to the produce department late Thursday morning, he never expected to be greeted by the raucous applause of colleagues, friends and community leaders, he said.
Thanks to his exceptional customer service, however, that was precisely what awaited him, as he was selected for a Clapper Award by the Oelwein Chamber.
“Very surprised,” Wenner said, about the brief reception held in his honor Thursday. “Every day, I try to go above and beyond for customers. That’s one thing I love about retail, helping people and trying to do the best I can. It’s a great honor.”
In his current role as Dollar Fresh’s perishable foods manager, Wenner oversees “produce, meat, dairy, anything perishable,” he noted, having previously worked in a similar role a couple states to Iowa’s west.
“I was in a produce department out in Colorado Springs,” he described, of that earlier career opportunity. “I managed that for three years. Coming back here was nice because of the atmosphere, and being involved in the community is the best part. It’s great.”
Indeed, having returned to the area, Wenner, as an Oelwein native, identified the chance to reconnect with the many familiar faces throughout the community as the best part of serving in his present role.
“I love the people,” he said, in pinpointing what he liked most in that respect. “I was born and raised here, so seeing friends and family shopping, just customers in general. I’ve met a lot of people, and it’s been fun.”
As for the exceptional professional conduct that precipitated Thursday’s recognition, he indicated that such stems not only from his personal regard for the community and its people, but from a general, customer-oriented approach rooted in service and engagement.
“The biggest thing,” he explained, “is just greeting every customer, greeting everybody as soon as they walk in the door, asking them if there is anything we can do to help them, to make their shopping experience the best.
“We hear a lot of feedback,” he continued, in detailing the response of patrons to his personal focus on them and their needs. “A lot of customers love how happy we are. We always try to go above and beyond for people. Our biggest thing is, if somebody asks for an item, instead of just pointing to it and telling them where to go, we walk them straight to it, to help them out the best we can. That’s most important.”
His selection for the Clapper Award, meanwhile, while standing as a distinct privilege, provided further affirmation that his work on behalf of customers is a truly worthwhile endeavor.
“It’s an honor. It’s great,” he reiterated, while holding the flowers granted him, which are symbolic of the recognition he earned. “It makes me realize that being friendly and helpful every day and going the extra mile really pays off.”