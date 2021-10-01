Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

FAIRBANK — Turns out that Holten Robinson’s two rushing touchdowns in the first half would have been enough to lift Wapsie Valley (3-2) over rival South Winneshiek (2-3) Friday night. Still, the home team scored in every quarter to win 35-6.

Brandon Knight was 5-for-5 in extra point kicks for Wapsie Valley.

Robinson ran in the first touchdown of the night 25 yards out in the first quarter. He scored in the second quarter on a 4-yard plunge.

South Winneshiek quarterback Nick Holien found Sam Conway for a 9-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. The extra point kick failed.

Roughly 4 1/2 minutes later, Wapsie Valley quarterback Casey O’Donnell scored an a 2-yard plunge.

In the fourth quarter, O’Donnell connected with Dawson Schmit for a 28-yard touchdown reception.

Hunter Kane scored the last touchdown of the night, a 2-yard rush with 5:10 left in the game.

OTHER SCORES

North Fayette Valley 35, Jesup 0

Cascade 66, Sumner-Fredericksburg 21

North Linn 43, Starmont 0

East Buchanan 48, Bellevue 7

Independence 40, Hampton-Dumont 13

Turkey Valley 62, Clarksville 8

Clayton Ridge 41, Maquoketa Valley

Charles City 14, Center Point-Urbana 8, OT

Denver 48, East Marshall 0

Dike-New Hartford 31, Aplington-Parkersburg 0

Midland 62, Central Elkader 12

Osage 42, New Hampton 12

Waverly-Shell Rock 42, Marion 0

Trending Food Videos