Friday Night Parkin’ in downtown Oelwein, 6-10 p.m. Classic/favorite vehicles welcome for a free show and shine, everyone’s welcome to take a stroll down memory lane. Oelwein Odd Rods sponsored event.
Friday Night Parkin' downtown tonight
Deb Kunkle
