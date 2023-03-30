A potentially dangerous spring storm, one that may yield heavy rain and winds as well as hail, tornadoes and accumulating snow, is expected to envelope the region by mid-afternoon Friday.
According to a statement issued Thursday morning by the National Weather Service (NWS), both Fayette and Clayton Counties are among the areas included in a hazardous weather outlook which remains in effect from early Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.
As part of what the outlook identified as “a potent spring storm system,” “a fast-moving line of severe storms is growing increasingly likely... from early Friday afternoon... into early Friday evening.” The storms, the outlook continued, “will be capable of producing damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes.”
Throughout the period, which extends from late Thursday until Friday night, “locally heavy rain” and accompanying runoff “could lead to ponding of water, elevated rivers and some river flooding,” the outlook described. Another NWS graphic indicated that total rainfall in the area could be as much as 1 to 3 inches or greater.
In addition to the prospect of powerful winds, damaging hail, heavy rains and isolated tornadoes, the storm also appears likely to provide wet snow, with rain turning over as the storm makes its departure Friday night. “Amounts continue to look light to moderate from 1 to 4 inches with higher amounts near I90,” the outlook predicted, though there remained “great uncertainty in the snow amounts depending on the time the rain changes to snow.”
Regarding the winds, “gusts over 45 mph will be possible especially Friday afternoon and Friday night,” while “the combination of strong winds and falling snow could result in difficult travel conditions in open areas,” the NWS reported.
Reflective of the incoming weather’s instability, Friday’s high temperatures are forecast to reach into the upper-60s, with lows Saturday morning dipping into the 20s, a rapid decline triggering the changeover from Friday rain to Saturday snow.
Once the precipitation exists Saturday morning, the day’s high should remain seasonal, around 40 degrees, with strong winds persisting, however, before much warmer conditions return Sunday and Monday.