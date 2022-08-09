Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Friedrich named to Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame

Friedrich

WEST UNION — Looking back to her roots, 2022 4-H Hall-of-Famer Susan Friedrich began to grow as an Iowa 4-H member since joining in Madison County in 1970. She has had a lifelong love of dogs, and one of her early projects was training her dog. Her work in this subject area expanded over her years as a 4-H’er, including providing leadership at her local county dog-project-training meetings. Her work paid off. Susan was a state and regional winner in the 4-H Dog Care and Training Program, winning an award trip to the 1977 National 4-H Congress in Chicago.

Susan graduated from Iowa State University in 1982, with a degree in Public Service and Administration in Agriculture and Agricultural Extension Education. Her first position out of college was as a professional 4-H and Youth Leader on the staff of the ISU Cooperative Extension Service in both Bremer and Chickasaw counties. In addition to providing overall leadership for the 4-H program in both counties, she also worked with the 4-H dog project members in Chickasaw county as a project leader.

