Rain or shine, Oelwein’s Chris Hallberg mounted his 2015 Harley Davidson Tuesday morning, headed for Denver, Colorado. There he will meet up with fellow OHS grad of ’73 Craig Smith and the two will ride to Ontario, California, to join other motorcycling veterans and supporters in the Run for the Wall.
It’s a bucket list item Hallberg, son of the late Dr. Harold and Joan Hallberg, has been wanting to cross off for a few years, but the pandemic delayed the trip two years in a row. The anticipation of this year’s ride has been building since the official release that it would be a go late last fall.
Smith, son of Bev Smith of Oelwein and the late Larry Smith, agreed to make the full trip with Hallberg from California to Washington, D.C. for a rally at the Vietnam Memorial Wall on Memorial Day weekend.
Hallberg is an Army veteran, having served four years after high school including 18 months in Korea. Smith made a career in the Air Force and is now retired, as is Hallberg.
“We both rode bikes (motorcycles) back in high school and he continued all through his Air Force years. I kind of quit and didn’t start riding again until the mid-80s,” Hallberg said. “We figure this is probably the only year we will ride. A lot of people don’t go all the way out to California. If they are registered to ride, they join on the route at various overnight stops across the country and just ride a leg of it.”
The purpose of the Run for the Wall is to promote healing for all veterans, families and friends; and to call attention to all the POW/MIAs from primarily, but not exclusively, the Vietnam War.
Hallberg is riding in honor of a cousin, Roger Hallberg, a Green Beret who went missing in the Vietnam War in 1967 and has never been found or recovered. Hallberg (Chris) just learned of his existence about eight years ago, when he got hooked on family genealogy and found he had Hallberg relatives in California, where Roger was from.
According to what Chris was able to uncover from declassified military records, Roger was in charge of security for South Vietnamese soldiers. His job was a daily mission to recover bodies from the previous day’s action, which was extremely hazardous duty. Roger’s platoon leader was alleged to have knowledge of nuclear warfare that was top secret information, and it was commonly thought that the North Vietnamese had knowledge of this platoon leader’s position. Chris believes this could have been a factor in his cousin’s disappearance but will probably never know what happened to him.
It will take five days to get to the starting point of the Run for the Wall in the southern suburb of Los Angeles. From there the pair will ride 300-400 miles a day for 10 days, taking the central route (one of three) mapped out to the nation’s capital. Hallberg said this will be his first experience riding in a formation of many riders.
Hallberg will be recording his ride and making posts as often as possible over the trip on his official Facebook page, “Handy’s Run for the Wall adventure.” We hope to have updates to report along the route. Safe travels Chris and Craig.