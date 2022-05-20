As the Oelwein High School Class of 2022 visited all of the district’s schools on Thursday, greeting the younger students, they saw familiar faces and looked forward to what’s next.
Katie Buchtela recognized some of her friends’ younger siblings. She will be attending Wartburg College in Waverly in the fall and intends to major in education.
“It’s exciting to start the next chapter,” she said.
The annual tradition is a parade of the graduates in full cap and gowns through hallways of each school in the district just before they have commencement practice.
Abi Patrick — many know her as Miss Oelwein — plans to study early childhood education. She has already started a few classes online at Northeast Iowa Community College.
Patrick is working at a daycare currently, and stopped to greet at least two kids. It was fun to walk the halls as a senior, she said.
“Yeah, seeing all the little girls that I see at the daycare every day,” Patrick said, affectionately calling them, “my ‘little sisters.’”
The Oelwein High School Graduation will begin at 2 p.m on Sunday in the school gymnasium.