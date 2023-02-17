Through the generosity of others, Friends of MercyOne Oelwein are privileged to offer six scholarships this year.
The Lew and Bernice Warren scholarships, established in the 1960’s award a traditional and a non-traditional scholarship. Both scholarships are awarded in the amount of $1,000. The traditional scholarship is available to students graduating from Oelwein, Maynard, Wapsie Valley, and Starmont high schools in 2023 with the intent of pursuing a medical degree. The non-traditional scholarship will be awarded to individuals who graduated before 2023 and are planning on beginning or advancing their medical career.
Two new $1,500 scholarships will be awarded through the generosity of George Whalen. The George Whalen scholarships are available to Oelwein High School 2023 graduating seniors, pursuing a career in health care. Friends of MercyOne thank Mr. Whalen for his commitment to the community of Oelwein, MercyOne hospital and Oelwein students.
Due to the continued success of the annual Lovelights project, Friends of MercyOne Oelwein will be offering a $1,500 traditional and a $1,500 non-traditional Lovelights Scholarship. The traditional scholarship is available to students from Oelwein, Maynard, Wapsie Valley, and Starmont high schools graduating this year. The non-traditional scholarship will be awarded to individuals who graduated before 2023 and planning on beginning or advancing their medical career.
Applications for all scholarships complete with a cover letter detailing the scholarship requirements are available at the MercyOne Oelwein Business Office, and Oelwein, Maynard, Wapsie Valley, and Starmont high schools. Applications for non-traditional scholarships can also be pick up at the RAMS Center, Grandview HealthCare Center, Arlington Place Assisted Living, and Oelwein Care Center.
Scholarship application deadline is Friday, April 14.
Friends of MercyOne Oelwein are privileged to award these scholarships. Funds raised through membership dues, the annual bake sale, and Lovelights donations support these scholarships.