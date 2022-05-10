Friends of Mercy recently purchased an Isolation Cart for use on the third floor to help ensure the safety of consumers and colleagues.
Nursing Supervisor Amy Ekstrand RN-BSN, explained the use of an Isolation cart.
“Consumers who are ill with multi-drug resistant organisms, viruses, and certain infections need to be in isolation. The isolation cart holds all the personal protective equipment such as gowns, masks, disposable shoe and hair covers, and disposable blood pressure cuffs, that we need to utilize to care for these consumers. The personal protective equipment keeps our consumers and colleagues safe to prevent transmission of organisms. The MercyOne Auxiliary (Friends of MercyOne) purchased this cart to utilize on the medical floor. It will be a nice asset to have another cart on our unit as our numbers for isolated consumers have risen over the years,” she said.
Purchasing replacement benches for Mercy Park is another example of how FOM supports MercyOne Oelwein. Mercy Park offers individuals a reprieve from the stresses of family illness and health care work. It is used all spring, summer and fall as weather permits.
These purchases are made possible through members and volunteers and the generous community support of Friends of MercyOne. Members and volunteers, are encouraged to join in a celebration of your commitment to MercyOne at the May Tea, at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 12, on MercyOne Oelwein Third Floor.