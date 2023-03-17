Through the support of individuals and community, Friends of MercyOne Oelwein is privileged to offer six scholarships.
The generosity of George Whalen provides funding for two new $1,500 scholarships offered to Oelwein High School graduating seniors pursuing a post-secondary degree in a medical field. Mr. Whalen began his medical career as an EMT in 1970 after completing course work taught by Dr. Robert Jaggard and Dr. Darwin Jack, as well as the Sisters of Mercy Hospital. Whalen had a 40-year career as an EMT/ER Tech. He said, “It’s important that people care about other people.”
Two Lovelights scholarships will be offered, a $1,500 traditional and a $1,500 non-traditional. The traditional scholarship is available to students from Oelwein, Maynard, Wapsie Valley, and Starmont high schools graduating this year and pursuing a post-secondary degree in a medical field. The non-traditional scholarship will be awarded to individuals who graduated before 2023 and are planning on beginning or advancing their medical career.
Two Lew and Bernice Warren scholarships are awarded in the amount of $1,000 each. The traditional scholarship is available to students graduating from Oelwein, Maynard, Wapsie Valley, and Starmont high schools in 2023 with the intent of pursuing a medical degree. The non-traditional scholarship will be awarded to individuals who graduated before 2023 and are planning on beginning or advancing their medical career.
Anyone with questions regarding the scholarships, may contact Sheila Bryan at 319-240-1583.