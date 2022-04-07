Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

All five Friends of MercyOne scholarship applications can now be completed online. Two $1,000, two $500, and a CNA scholarship are available for students pursuing a career in health care. A scholarship is also available for non-traditional applicants.

Learn more and complete the scholarship application online by going to: www.MercyOne.org. In the search box type: Friends Scholarship. Scroll down to Oelwein. Select “Details” then “Application” of the scholarship in which you are interested

Questions regarding the application can be directed to Beth.Fish@mercyhealth.com or 319-283-0467.

Deadline for the applications is April 14.

