Friends of MercyOne Auxiliary members give their time and talents to support the MercyOne Northeast Iowa hospitals and the surrounding communities. This support is provided through volunteering, fundraising and scholarships.

LOVELIGHTS: Friends of MercyOne Oelwein will launch their 31st annual Lovelights fundraiser ceremony on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m., in the lobby, as a glowing reminder of loved ones.

