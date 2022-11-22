Friends of MercyOne Auxiliary members give their time and talents to support the MercyOne Northeast Iowa hospitals and the surrounding communities. This support is provided through volunteering, fundraising and scholarships.
LOVELIGHTS: Friends of MercyOne Oelwein will launch their 31st annual Lovelights fundraiser ceremony on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m., in the lobby, as a glowing reminder of loved ones.
Jamie Stout will light the seven-foot star, located above the Eighth Avenue entrance to MercyOne. There will be singing. Refreshments will be available.
Community members can join the Lovelights and honor family, friends, co-workers, and others who have been a significant part of their life by purchasing a red, white or gold star. The star banner, recognizing those remembered, will be displayed in the Emergency entrance lobby. Forms for stars on the banner are available by calling Dawn Kendall at 319-238-1051.
OTHER FUND RAISING: The next Jewelry Sale will be held in April 2023.
BEGINNING OR CONTINUING EDUCATION SCHOLARSHIP: Traditionally the Friends of MercyOne Oelwein Auxiliary offers scholarships to area graduating seniors from Oelwein, West Central, Starmont or Wapsie Valley, as well as non-traditional students who live or work in Oelwein. Individuals beginning or continuing their medical education are invited to apply.
CNA SCHOLARSHIP: Certified Nursing Assistant scholarships are offered to high school students and MercyOne colleagues. Applicants must be from be from the local MercyOne Northeast Iowa area of Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Fayette, Grundy or Tama counties.
BOTH SCHOLARSHIPS: Applications will be accepted beginning on Jan. 1 of each year and are available, along with full guidelines, at:
RECENT PROJECTS: The Friends assist in purchasing various items for MercyOne Oelwein hospital, clinic and Senior Care.
Flags representing every branch of the armed services are on permanent display at the hospital inside the Emergency entrance. The Friends of MercyOne, Oelwein American Legion Post 9 and Legion Auxiliary purchased these.
Friends of MercyOne purchased two new benches for Mercy Park, located east of the hospital. Previously, they purchased a glider that is wheelchair accessible.
Members voted in fall 2022 to have a sign made for the Urgent Care after learning that many do not know where it is located. This remains in the works.
Other Friends of MercyOne events:
BLOOD DRIVE: The next Friends of MercyOne Oelwein community blood drive will be Thursday, Dec. 8 from 12:30-5 p.m. at the Oelwein Public Library Meeting Room. Scheduling is available through LifeServe Blood Center’s website. Barb Sanders is chairing it.
Friends of MercyOne will make a float for the Olde Tyme Christmas parade on Friday, Dec. 2.
MEETINGS: The next Friends of MercyOne meeting will be Monday, Dec. 5, in the first floor meeting room. If interested in membership in Friends of MercyOne, call Janet Hofmeyer at 319-283-0147. To volunteer, call Sharon Link, 563-608-0351.