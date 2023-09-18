Friends of the Oelwein Public Library will host their fall Book ‘n Bake Sale Oct. 12-14. Daily hours for the sale are Oct. 12, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Oct. 13, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Oct. 14, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The bake sale will be available Thursday and Friday only, for persons wishing to purchase baked items, while the book sale is on the entire three days.
Friends of the OPL hope area residents find some fall and winter reading, along with a treat to take home.
All funds raised are used to enhance opportunities and programs at the Oelwein library.