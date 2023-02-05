The Friends of the Oelwein Public Library Board wrapped up planning late last week for hosting their biggest and tastiest fundraiser of the year.
Chocolate Fest will return to the Oelwein Public Library from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, and it’s structured similarly to the February 2020 pre-COVID occurrence, complete with live music and a beer- and wine-tasting.
“It’s been a tradition but we had to postpone it through COVID at one point,” Friends member Karen Cannon said. A drive-through event was held in 2021, with none on record in 2022.
This year’s iteration, “Chocolate and More,” will feature live music by Oelwein High School vocal soloists, beer tasting from Ampersand Brew Co., wine tasting from Buds ‘n Blossoms, and chocolate.
Buds ’n Blossoms will also be bringing a flower arrangement.
The event is timed near Valentine’s Day.
“It’s a lot of fun, people really enjoy it,” Friends member Jenny Gefaller said.
The event’s purpose is to help the Friends sponsor speakers and programs, library enhancements and community outreach. According to the 2022 Friends of the Library annual report of contributions, they gave refreshments for “Thinking Money for Kids,” the “Fashions to Die For” appreciation tea and the typically twice-a-year book and bake sales.
The 2022 library enhancements were a musical instrument garden, parking lot renovation, entry flowers and poinsettias at Christmastime. The 2022 community outreach involved sponsoring the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, Book Page Book Review Magazine, memorial books honoring Friends members who have passed away and keychains for new library patrons’ library card.
A box of chocolate goodies will remain $10, the pre-inflation rate, the Friends of the Library decided at the planning meeting last Friday.
A signup sheet was passed around to solicit chocolates and help from attendees.
A naive reporter volunteered a dish (the chocolate frosted chocolate espresso bars) from “Bar Cookies A to Z” by Marie Simmons (Houghton Mifflin 1994), a book which sweetened afternoons cooking with her mom.
After declining several literary quotes about chocolate that felt out-of-context, the Friends members co-wrote a jingle for Chocolate Fest, slightly edited.
Red velvet cake bombs are too.
For $10 a box (of chocolates)