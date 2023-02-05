Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Friends of the Oelwein Public Library Board wrapped up planning late last week for hosting their biggest and tastiest fundraiser of the year.

Chocolate Fest will return to the Oelwein Public Library from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, and it’s structured similarly to the February 2020 pre-COVID occurrence, complete with live music and a beer- and wine-tasting.

