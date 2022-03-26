During week 11 of the 2022 legislative session, the Iowa House of Representatives passed the first budget bills for Fiscal Year 2023. The House approved the Transportation, Judicial Branch, Justice Systems, Agriculture & Natural Resources, Administration & Regulation, and Economic Development bills. With this floor action, two-thirds of the state budget bills will have been completed by the House.
Action on the remaining bills is also progressing. On Tuesday, the proposal for the FY 2023 Education Appropriations bill was introduced. The bill allocates just over $1 billion for primarily higher education programs. The bill provides increases for Community Colleges, Department for the Blind, and Iowa Tuition Grants. The bill also makes a substantial investment the Jobs for America’s Graduates program.
The Education budget bill institutes a new approach to addressing Iowa’s need for highly skilled workers. The bill provides $12 million in student financial aid to students at Iowa’s three state universities, providing $5,000 per year grants for juniors and seniors getting degrees in high need jobs or education. The grants would be paid out by semester, with the last payment coming after the student has worked for one year in the state of Iowa.
Also released on Tuesday was the House proposal for the Health and Human Services budget for next year. The bill takes a major step in addressing community-based services for those with intellectual disabilities by providing a $14.6 million increase for providers (dedicated for wage & benefit costs) and an increase in the number of Home and Community Based Services waiver slots available throughout the state.
The Health and Human Services budget also addresses the need for additional mental health beds, by funding a plan to create a new psychiatric level of care within the Medicaid program while also addressing children’s providers. Substance abuse treatment facilities and rural home health providers would also see an increase in funding.
Besides budget bills, a number of policy bills were passed by the House this week during three days of debate. I have highlighted a few of those policy bills.
SF 384 gives counties the ability to share a county assessor, who is appointed in each county. The shared assessor has the same powers, duties, and restrictions in each county, and the total costs are shared between the counties. This bill allows a chief deputy assessor and assistants to be shared among 2 or more counties as well.
SF 2245 passed unanimously in the House and creates a personal use exception to the licensing provisions in the Iowa Meat and Poultry Inspection Act. This exception would allow a person to slaughter their own livestock for personal use, and avoid the inspection and state meat processing license fee. Nonpaying guests and nonpaying employees may be included in the personal use exemption.
Sometimes, legislation seems pretty trivial to most of us. One example is SF 2233 which updates land surveying terms by making the measurement of a foot based on the international, or decimal, foot definition rather than the US survey foot definition. These measurements are very slightly different.
SF 2190 allows 16 and 17 year-old employees to operate pizza dough rollers that are constructed with certain safeguards. However, this would not apply to the setting up, adjusting, repairing, oiling, or cleaning the pizza dough rollers. There were several pizza related puns rolled out during the debate on the bill.
HF 2567 makes all full-time school employees over 18 mandatory reporters, makes mandatory reporting applicable to all kids, and makes changes to the make-up of the Board of Educational Examiners (BOEE). The bill also directs the Department of Education to develop and implement a process for the reporting and investigation of any incident that arises that would reasonably lead to the conclusion that an individual with a license, endorsement, certification, authorization, or statement of recognition issued by the BOEE has committed a felony or has engaged in improper conduct defined in Iowa Code 272.17. One example is soliciting, encouraging, or consummating a romantic or otherwise inappropriate relationship with a student.
The developed process shall prohibit schools from entering agreements that don’t allow the discussion of an incident, past performance or actions, or past allegations leading to discipline or adverse employment action or an employee resignation. And finally, the bill creates a penalty up to $5000 for a school administrator, if it is proven by the BOEE that the administrator did not follow the established process or reporting requirements.
HF 2566 appropriates $12.5 million from the Sports Wagering Receipts Fund to the County Endowment Fund for distribution to counties with no gambling licensee. Going forward, it would annually appropriate the first $1.75 million from taxes collected on internet fantasy sports and sports wagering to the Department of Public Health for gambling treatment programs with the remaining revenue to be deposited in the County Endowment Fund.
The most controversial bill of the week was HF 2355, which makes a number of reforms to Iowa’s unemployment insurance system. A big reason for making the changes is the current workforce shortage we are facing all across Iowa. Data shows that individuals receiving unemployment benefits typically find new employment within the first few weeks or the last couple of weeks.
The bill shortens the amount of time Iowans can collect unemployment from 26 weeks to 16 weeks. If unemployment is due to plant closure, the weeks are reduced from 39 to 26. The bill does not change who is required to search for employment in order to receive unemployment benefits. However, if you are required to be looking for employment, the percentage of benefits you receive, if you refuse a job offer, will decrease during the benefits period.
Next week, the House will continue working through the remaining budget bills and eligible policy bills. There are only three weeks left in the 2022 legislative schedule, so things are moving right along.
Along with other legislators, I had the opportunity to meet with members of the Iowa Pork leadership team about the importance of pork production to Iowa’s economy.
Iowa Farm Bureau Day at the Capitol filled the rotunda with farmers from all around Iowa. It was great to visit with these leaders about agricultural issues.
Representatives from Allamakee-Clayton REC were at the Capitol this week for Rural Electric Cooperative day on the hill.
As always, I need to hear from you on issues that are important to you and our community. The easiest way to connect might be via email, chad.ingels@legis.iowa.gov, but I can also be reached by phone at 563-920-5899.