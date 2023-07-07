The enterprise began when Harold Fox opened an electrical business in 1946. Several years later, he added plumbing and heating along with General Electric appliances. Harold’s son Duane Fox worked with his father and, in 1965, he and Faith purchased the business after Harold passed away. In 1977, a new shop was built in Stanley to accommodate the growing business.
Later, Duane and Faith purchased the old Hardee’s building on S. Frederick Avenue in Oelwein and, in 1996, started Appliance Plus, where they sold U.S. Cellular phones and appliances.
Gary and Brenda Fox took over as owners in January 2003 after Gary had worked with his father for over 25 years. In 2005, the business’ growth continued, as Appliance Plus purchased a location in Independence and opened Appliance Plus/Phone Connection.
In October 2013, meanwhile, a new building was constructed in West Union and, in June 2016, the New Hampton location was added. The new location for the Oelwein store was purchased in July 2017 and opened in November of that year. During 2019, Appliance Plus experienced further growth, adding Charles City in July and Webster City in September. In 2020, the Webster City location moved to a larger site to have room to incorporate appliances, cellphones, and liquidation sales.
The Administration Building was also a great addition to the company, using our first original old Hardee’s building in Oelwein. The Administration Team moved into this location in February 2022, as the company’s expansion has continued throughout the region in 2023.