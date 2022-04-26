April is National County Government Month, and therefore an appropriate time to raise public awareness and understanding about the responsibilities of the Board of Supervisors. The June Primary will offer voters an opportunity to winnow the field of candidates for Supervisor, naming just two of seven Republicans to be listed on the fall ballot.
Each Supervisor is assigned to various committees that range from the Solid Waste Commission to Mental Health advisories, to Northeast Iowa Community Action, to County Social Services, to Economic Development and Tourism, to Resource Conservation & Development, and the Upper Explorerland Regional Planning Commission.
In all, each Supervisor serves on 10-12 Boards that can meet monthly, or even several times a month depending on whether the Supervisor has a leadership role on that committee. For some of the groups we serve on, we are asked to review payroll, invoices, and projects on a regular basis, and are often part of the hiring process for new employees of those organizations. Sometimes these meetings are held in neighboring counties, while others, like Heartland Insurance Risk Pool, are held in Tama. The County Social Services meetings rotate to the 12 counties that are part of that group.
Beyond the official meetings held weekly to conduct business, Board members spend time reading background information on various topics we are asked to consider. The Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC) publishes a monthly magazine on topics from cybersecurity to legislative issues to changes in Iowa Code that impact county residents. On a regular basis, we have final consideration on planning and zoning requests and review requests heard by the Zoning Board of Adjustment.
A County Supervisor should be willing to meet with both state legislators and U.S. Congressmen or women as the laws they make or revise, impact how tax dollars are levied and spent at the local level. Supervisor Jeanine Tellin and myself have routinely attended legislative meetings with our local leadership, have written letters to our legislators and Congressmen and Congresswomen and have met with legislators in Des Moines, advocating on issues that impact you, the taxpaying residents.
On a regular basis, the Boards of Supervisors in our Northeast region of counties rotate taking a turn at hosting a “Six-County” Supervisors meeting. These coffees are an opportunity to network with peers to get ideas on how to resolve challenges, and sometimes we collaborate as counties to provide services to our taxpaying citizens. County engineers are included in these meetings as they do likewise: exchange ideas about how to find new efficiencies or solve problems.
Additionally, Supervisors are often asked to write letters of support for local civic groups and municipalities, and review grant opportunities from unsolicited emails. We are often asked to answer concerns from constituents. A Supervisor can expect to field questions at church, social functions, funerals, on their home phone, and through social media.
The Board reviews the budgets as submitted by the various county departments, and makes decisions on major new construction or purchases within those departments.
It is essential that a Supervisor be computer literate and able to both read and send emails. We receive county-business related emails on a daily basis. We also have frequent conversations with other county leaders who are good about keeping us apprised of activities within their offices or departments.
If there is one point I could stress, it would be that this is NOT a Monday-only job. While many Supervisors in the past have held part-time jobs in addition to this role, you may wish to ask the candidates you’re considering supporting how many other part-time jobs they intend to maintain in addition to that of Supervisor, if elected. Where will their priorities be?