This column will be an effort to clear up misconceptions related to the suggestion that asking cities in Fayette County to contribute toward the cost of providing emergency dispatch service is “double taxation.”
To begin, the rural portion of a city dweller’s property tax payment has never been used exclusively to fund E911 communication dispatch services. The county’s total urban taxable value is $378,641,814. That means city dwellers pay (in taxes) about 30% of the total contribution to the county’s general fund.
In addition to the need to fund the E911 dispatch center, city dwellers have financial responsibility toward a myriad of other county services from which they benefit. Until one stops to really think about it, many services that are available as a result of Fayette County’s taxing of property are easily taken for granted. Hopefully this article will serve as a reminder of the many services we wouldn’t want to be without.
A greater portion of a city property taxpayer’s bill goes to the school, and the city in which they reside … and the county share is less. To confirm, take a look at the breakdown on your property tax statement. The monies received by the county which become a part of the ‘general fund’ contribute toward the salaries of elected officials and their staffs: Treasurer, Recorder, Auditor, Sheriff, Supervisors and County Attorney, and some of the other county offices such as the Engineer and road department, Planning and Zoning, Sanitation, GIS, County Conservation and Veterans Affairs.
The assessor, E911 and Emergency Management levy separately for each of their department’s services. All residents of the county use at least some of the services available in the courthouse to both rural and city dwellers: driver’s and vehicular licensing, purchase of water tests, marriage licenses, death certificates, recording of deeds and other documents, election registration, passports, etc.
It’s important to note that by Iowa law, the County Treasurer’s office prepares and mails out all tax statements (even for the cities) and then collects all property tax payments for the cities — later providing those funds to the cities in lump sum payments. If you’ve ever stopped by the treasurer’s office in the days before the March and September tax payment deadlines, you know how labor intensive this work can be.
The county contracts for Public Health services so that flu and childhood vaccination, Happy Feet and other clinics can be offered to both rural and urban dwellers.
Even if you live in one of Fayette County’s 14 fine cities you’ve likely enjoyed a hike, picnic or taking the kids or grandkids to one of several county parks, the petting zoo at Gilbertson Nature Center or Wildwood Nature Center. Your children may have benefitted from an education program presented by County Conservation in the elementary schools around the county. Both rural and urban residents should contribute toward the salaries of Conservation staff and programming and even repairs to county parks after flooding.
Then there’s elections. Again, the County has the responsibility for providing and accepting nomination papers and education about the election process — even for city and school elections. Mailing and collecting of absentee ballots is also the responsibility of the County. The publication of the many varied ballots in advance of an election is the responsibility of the County, although cities and schools reimburse the County for the publication cost. Results for city and school elections are also tabulated by the County Auditor’s office, and the candidates notified of the outcome
And we haven’t even touched on the 900-plus miles of county gravels, and another 175-miles of asphalt/concrete pavements that Secondary Roads crews maintain not only in the summer, but by plowing snow in the winter. Maintenance of these roadways is a very large part of the County’s overall budget – and for good reason: we all travel these roads to get to our jobs, visit friends, enjoy a dinner out or take the kids to a park or walking/bike trail for exercise.
All of these areas and likely some that I have inadvertently forgotten, are services available (and necessary) from a city dweller’s tax contribution to Fayette County.
Looking at the big picture, the Board of Supervisors doesn’t believe asking the cities staffing police departments to contribute toward the cost of operating an emergency communications dispatch center that takes calls for those cities, is unreasonable. Consolidating the service to one site from two, and adding a second dispatcher to the 24/7 service is an increase in overall cost from what the County had been budgeting for this service – to what is estimated to be more than a half million dollars in 2022.
When the Board of Supervisors meets with the leaders of Oelwein, Fayette and West Union yet this month, it’s hoped to use a formula developed by our neighbor, Winneshiek County, to work out an agreement that will be fair to all, based on the number of calls for service.