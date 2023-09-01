We live in tumultuous days. Divisiveness seems to be rampant. How do we deal with such dark, perilous times, when the world seems to be so unstable? We look to Jesus to help us weather the storms of life. When Jesus was undergoing the journey to the Cross, there were all kinds of people in attack mode, who did not want to believe that He was the promised Messiah. They attacked his very credibility, because they arrogantly believed that what they thought about him, was truth. But it wasn’t!
Jesus showed amazing Love to those who were mocking him at his Crucifixion.
Notice the crowd’s reaction: The people stood watching and the rulers even sneered at Him. They said, “He saved others, let him save himself if he is God’s Messiah, the Chosen One.” The soldiers also came and mocked him. They offered him wine vinegar and said, “If You are the King of the Jews, save yourself,” Luke 23:35-37.
Jesus said about himself: “I am the Way and the Truth and the Life,” John 14:6. Whether or not people accept him as the Truth, does not change the fact that he is who He says he is!
Those who led the insurrection against Jesus were in the wrong! Period! They could say all kinds of things about him, but it did not change the Truth. Jesus is the Bridge between Heaven and earth. Jesus lets us know the good news that he came to save the world. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish, but have everlasting life. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him,” John 3:16-17. It seems that Truth is a rare commodity these days. The telling of lies seems to be ongoing and toxic in nature.
That is what was happening in Jesus’ Day. There were those who refused to acknowledge the Truth, because they would have to admit they were in the wrong. Pride is something that we all struggle with. If we choose to believe those who lie, we need to remember that Truth has a way of rising to the top. Jesus came as the Truth to battle the father of lies, satan the deceiver.
Look at how love and forgiveness took place as Jesus was crucified between two criminals. One of the criminals who hung there hurled insults at him: “Aren’t you the Messiah? Save yourself and us!” But the other criminal rebuked him. “Don’t you fear God,” he said, “since you are under the same sentence? We are punished justly, for we are getting what our deeds deserve. But this Man has done nothing wrong,” Luke 23:39-41. And then we see something remarkable happen: Love and forgiveness. Notice how the second criminal poured out his heart before God’s Son. Then he said, “Jesus, remember me when you come into your Kingdom. Jesus answered him, “Truly I tell you, today you will join me in paradise,” Luke 23:42-43.
Jesus came into the world, to show us what Love looks like. Love vs hate and lies, is an ongoing battle. Let’s look at what love is, and what love is not, as outlined in scripture. “Love is patient and kind; love is not jealous or boastful; it is not arrogant or rude. Love does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice at wrong, but rejoices in the right. Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never ends,” 1 Corinthians 13:4-8.
Words to live by. God has given us Jesus as the model of love. Keep your eyes on Jesus. Love others as he loves you. God loves you. Pass it on.
From my heart to yours,
Pastor Dave, First Baptist Church